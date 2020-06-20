The season of Mauro Icardi has not left anyone indifferent. In fact, his good role has convinced PSG, which took over the services of the Argentine striker owned in exchange for about 50 million euros. The striker signed until 2024 with the French team, and taking advantage of that stability has been moved with his family to a luxurious house in Paris.

The player is not very active on social networks, but his partner Wanda Nara does usually upload content of all kinds on his account. Instagram Precisely through that window, which is also his representative, he has published several photos in which you can see the new residence of the Icardi family, located on the outskirts of the Parisian capital.

« Incredible view », he wrote next to the top photograph, which shows the spectacular views that Wanda Nara and Icardi have from their new house, which, as seen, has a luxurious private pool on the terrace.

But there is more, because soon after the controversial influencer uploaded another image in which her children appear with several friends in one of the spectacular gardens of your new home, which must have a large extension when it comes to the plot. The couple formed by Icardi and Wanda Nara does not skimp on luxuries, because just before those images they published a photo prior to their trip back to Paris on a private plane.