A collector of titles in three decades, Mauro Galvão's visit to Vasco also made him an idol wearing the Maltese cross. Captain in two Brazilian titles, in the 1997 Libertadores Cup, in Rio-São Paulo in 1999, in Carioca in 1998 and in the Mercosul Cup in 2000, he remains a reference for many Vasco fans. But who are the references of the gaucho who won the world?

Figueroa

Mauro Galvão was synonymous with security for the Vasco defense in the late 1990s (Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

Figueroa is multi-champion for Internacional (Photo: Disclosure / RBS)

Between the late 1960s and the early 1980s, Chilean Dom Elías Ricardo Figueroa Brander played for Peñarol (URU), Fort Lauderdale Strikers (USA), Chilean teams and at Internacional. In Colorado, he led the defense in the state titles from 1971 to 1976, in addition to the national titles from 1975 and 1976. Considered one of the greatest defenders of all time, today he is 73 years old and gives his stadium a name in his home country.

Luis Pereira

Luis Pereira is an idol of the Palmeiras fans (Photo: Reproduction)

Historic defender of Palmeiras and Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Luis Pereira was another collector of trophies. He had almost ten years with the Brazilian team and a career that lasted three decades.

Hawk

Falcão and Mauro Galvão played together at Inter (Photo: Reproduction)

Have you ever thought about playing alongside an idol? It happened to Mauro Galvão. The defender was 18 years old when he started in the 1979 Brazilian title of Internacional de. In the Porto Alegre (RS) team, Falcão was establishing himself before shining in the Brazilian team and, in Rome (ITA), becoming king.

Cruijff

Yohan Cruijff is a world football legend (Photo: Disclosure)

The Dutch attacking midfielder was revolutionary in Ajax, for which he was revealed and decisive for the culture of Barcelona (ESP). One of the most important players of all time, and another one of those giants who go into eternity even without having won a World Cup.

Skin

As a boy, Pelé wore the cross-Maltese shirt (Photo: Collection / Vasco)

The King of Football ended his career when Mauro Galvão started his, but the former defender came to watch games, even in person, of the greatest of all times – who even wore the cross-Maltese shirt in a brief friendly tournament in the 1950s And they were together at later events.

