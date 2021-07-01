Maurizio Arrivabene, from Ferrari and F1 to ‘calcium’ and Juventus

07/01/2021 at 2:10 PM CEST

Maurizio Arrivabene, who was head of the Ferrari team between 2014 and 2018,, has been confirmed as the new coordinator of the football area and CEO of the Juventus de Turin, a team owned by the Agnelli Family, which also controls Ferrari. Arrivabene came to Formula 1 and Ferrari from the hand of its main sponsor Philip Morris , company in which he served as vice president (Marlboro). He was also a Juventus advisor in 2012 and maintained ties with football and the Agnelli club. On November 23, 2014, he was confirmed as Marco Mattiacci’s replacement at the helm of the Ferrari team in F1.

He remained in office until the end of the 2018 season and left his position to Mattia Binotto. Since then, Arrivabene he had been away from the paddock and on several occasions has denied the rumors that placed him at the helm of Juve.

He will report directly to the head of the Italian club, Andrea Agnelli, brother-in-law of John Elkann, current president of the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles Group and of Ferrari since 2018.