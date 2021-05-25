Mauricio Vallejo: EXCLUSIVE of his new single!

The Mexican singer-songwriter, composer and producer, Mauricio Vallejo is with us today at Música News to give us the scoop on his new single, “Ya no eres”. Check out Frida La Mexicanita’s interview with our talented artist here, https: / /youtu.be/cuOh12UuxTU

Mauricio Vallejo recently released his new single entitled, “Monocromo” on April 30 and it has been a success. But it turns out that the pandemic does not stop yet and less so for this year, since it has more than one project, we are referring to its new song released a week ago entitled, “You are no longer there.” In the interview, he presents some fragments of his songs completely live, and the reality is that to enjoy it, you must first of all, have a liter of ice cream and get that person who did so much harm to you, once and for all. ! We don’t say it, the songs and lyrics of Mauricio Vallejo say it.

In the interview, the singer-songwriter tells us about his creative process for each of his songs. The best of all is that he gives us great advice that he puts into practice and it is precisely to show that the elements do not matter, but the desire you have for your music to be taken to another level.

Has it happened to you that you have a great project with friends, and suddenly that project goes to nothing because everyone took different directions? Are you really going to leave your dreams in the hands of third parties? Please make your answer no, and if yes, you will change your perspective at this very moment with Mauricio Vallejo’s interview. He produces, composes and puts together his own songs! You’re going to love it! We also have a surprise, a member of one of the most famous bands of the moment participated in Mauricio Vallejo’s project! We give you the exclusive here at Music News!