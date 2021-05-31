Mauricio Pochettino will stay at PSG and will not coach Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino He will not leave PSG for next season and will remain in the Parisian team after failing to be crowned in Ligue 1 this season, so the possibility of going to Real Madrid is ruled out.

According to information from César Luis Merlo, he confirmed that Pochettino’s environment told him that he will not leave PSG, so his arrival at Real Madrid will not take place at the moment nor will he return to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Read also: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Lineups of the 2021 Guardians return final of the MX League

“They confirm to me from the surroundings of Mauricio Pochettino that he will stay at PSG. He will not go to Real Madrid or Tottenham, who showed interest in him. #PSG #RMFC #Spurs. ”, Revealed.

With this, Real Madrid would only have the options of Antonio Conte and Raúl for the bench, since the other candidate, Massimiliano Allegri, has already signed for Juventus for next season.

In a sense, Conte’s arrival at Madrid would be close to materializing, especially because Joachim Löw, DT of Germany said that he will not direct any club after the European Championship, although nobody rules out Raúl’s arrival at the club if there is no other option all because he likes the work he is doing at Castilla.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content