Mauricio Pochettino, a former Tottenham coach, took advantage of the quarantine to perform an Instagram live with Pasión Celeste de Murphy and reviewed his sports career. In addition, he was encouraged to compare Marcelo Bielsa with Carlos Bilardo and César Luis Menotti, coaches who were world champions with the Argentina National Team.

“What happens is that we live in a successful society where winning for many people is almost the only thing and what matters. The processes and everything else are in the background. I did not have the luck to work with Bilardo and Menotti but having won the 78 and 86 makes both of them benchmarks for having won a title of such magnitude. It is true that Marcelo could be included. Bielsa’s main asset is having created something different from Bilardo and Menotti“Poche began.

And in the same line, he maintained that Bielsa is at the same level as Bilado and Menotti: “It may be a bit in the middle. It may be that it is in a situation neither to one side nor the other … To be a reference At that level you have to win a title like a World Cup. I have a special affection for him and Marcelo can surely be a coach at their level, I can say yes. Same ability and same talent. But since today everything is measured through results, it is not easy for that to be accepted in a society like today. “

Finally, he recalled the famous Champions League that he lost to Liverpool in 2019: “After moving to City, which was an incredible match in which the VAR saved us at the last minute, I said ‘I’m going to fast until the series with Ajax ‘. So I only fed on liquids, water, juices, soups … Once we qualified for the final there I did return to normal. They even saw me celebrating with a beer in hand, ha, “he closed.

