Mauricio Ochmann would not participate in the second part of the reality show De Viaje con los Derbez | Instagram

After the separation between Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez, the actor’s participation in the second part of the reality show De Viaje con los Derbez, is adrift, according to Alessandra Rosaldo, wife of Eugenio Derbez.

Alessandra Rosaldo She was recently questioned about what she thought of her stepdaughter Aislinn’s ex and mentioned that she still does not know whether or not she would participate in the second part since such a decision has not been communicated by both.

Like the other members of the family, Alessandra It has remained in the eye of the hurricane after certain disagreements with the comedian and producer have come to light.

Throughout the last months, the family itself has been in charge of revealing some secrets, confessions, and separations between the members of the family.

José Eduardo himself, son of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo He has revealed some strong moments they have lived showing that like any family there are good and bad moments but he also revealed that he is a big fan of the songs of the group of Senses Opposites, a group in which Alessandra, wife of Eugene is the vocalist.

José Eduardo, you know all the songs, and to be known by his mother, hijole, I thought it was beautiful, I loved it, “Rosaldo said in an interview for the program ‘Javier Poza en Fórmula’.

Likewise, Rosaldo He announced that her husband, the also producer is already in the details of the last season of reality Traveling with the DerbezHowever, it is still unknown if, after the announcement of the separation, the actor Mauricio Ochmann participate in the new installment.

Alessandra He reiterated that the actor has been invited:

He is invited to be part of the project, he is invited, I do not know what the decision they as a family make, I know that Aislinn will indeed be, I do not know if Mauricio will be or not, “he explained.

In the same way, he stressed that the actor coexists in the same way as always since he pointed out “they will always see him as a member of the family”.

In the same way he pointed out that as couple They have learned a lot from them from the way they have managed the separation

Seeing that there is the possibility of doing it (separating) in a loving and respectful way, hello for me it is like wow, what a wonderful thing, so we have learned a lot from them, they are in wonderful terms, in fact, we have lived with Mauricio as family, because we are family, and because Mauricio will always be part of our family, “he explained.

