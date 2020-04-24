Mauricio Ochmann, there is life after Aislinn Derbez, reveals how he overcomes the breakup | Instagram

Apparently the break with Aislinn Derbez It was not entirely easy for the actor to digest Mauricio Ochmann and this has been reflected in the physical aspect of the actor who in days gone by, the networks showed a person a little worse.

However, there is nothing that time does not heal and actor he is open to new horizons in his life.

Refugee in love with his little daughter Kailani, the actor tries to rebuild his life step by step so now he opens his heart and shares how he faces this process of separation, taking into account that he still remains close to his family.

In the last days, both Aislinn and Mauricio They have begun to take different paths regarding their adaptation process after announcing the hard stage that their relationship was going through.

While Aislinn has given some statements that make her feelings towards her daughter’s father very clear, Mauricio She has chosen to just enjoy the moments with her little girl, which she shares very often on social networks.

It should be noted that the actor Until today she had not shared many details about the conditions in which the breakup occurred as well as her current feelings towards the actress, highlighting only how good a mother she is for her daughter.

However in a recent interview opened his heart:

I feel that all this has come to change the answers to the questions a little and to be together despite the distance, “he began.

The actor of the series “Chema“She made it clear that she prefers not to focus too much on the subject, so in addition to offering her daughter time, she is looking for other hobbies during this quarantine, which helps her keep her mind occupied.

I am learning to play instruments, I am cooking recipes and staying creative and productive above all to help others emotionally, he concluded.

