In a recent interview with Las Estrellas, Mauricio Ochmann spoke of his alleged love relationship with Mexican actress Sandra Echeverría, this after Suelta La Sopa speculated about a possible courtship between the protagonists of the soap opera “El Clon” after the love breakup of Ochmann with Aislinn Derbez, mother of her daughter Kailani.

“The truth is that I love Sandra Echeverría very much, we have known each other for many years and we have had to work on many things and we are very friends,” said the actor.

Likewise, Ochmann expressed his admiration for Echeverría: “I admire her greatly as an artist and as a human being.” On the other hand, the actor spoke about the soap opera “El Clon”, a dramatic project he starred with the actress: It is a novel that marked us very much, both of us in our career and that we enjoyed so much. It is great to meet again with friends and people you admire and respect, finally you are making family and it was very beautiful. ”

At the beginning of March, Sandra Echeverría attacked Telemundo’s “Suelta La Sopa” program for assuring that the actress caused the separation of Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez:

“You guys are rubbish. They make up stupid gossip just to try to sell. Nor do they sell anymore. I have all the love and respect for Ais and Mau and I am immensely happy with my husband whom I love deeply. That photo is from a movie that we will release this year. ”

You guys are rubbish. They make up stupid gossip just to try to sell. Nor do they sell anymore. I have all the love and respect for Ais and Mau and I am immensely happy with my husband whom I love deeply. That photo is from a movie that we will release this year @SueltaLaSopaTV https://t.co/xIZp15fE1R – Sandra Echeverria (@sandraecheverr) March 18, 2020

On March 12, Ochmann and Derbez announced their separation through a press release on the Instagram platform: “We decided, for a time, to strengthen the friendship relationship and stop the couple relationship. Retake individuality to investigate what is happening, give space to heal, rebuild, transform, “said the couple.

For her part, Sandra Echeverría has been married to Leonardo de Lozanne since October 2015. Lozanne is a Mexican singer, songwriter and television presenter, founder of the group Fobia. The couple are parents to a common child, Andrés, who was born in September 2015.

In an interview with the Mexican magazine Who in December 2016, Echeverría spoke about her experience as a first-time mother: “Leo has a lot of sensitivity to be able to read to her children, something that I don’t have yet because I’m learning to be a mother. He has a great instinct, I think he is a born dad. And Andrés laughs with no one more than with him. ”

