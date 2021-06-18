Mauricio Ochmann responds to rumors of infidelity to Aislinn Derbez

Such has been the stir caused by the new romance of Mauricio Ochmann , that rumors arose that supposedly the ‘El Chema’ actor would have been unfaithful to Aislinn derbez when they were still together. The controversy occurred after some network users noticed the number of likes that ‘Mau’ would have given to the photos of his current girlfriend, Paulina Burrola . The controversy centers on the fact that the images that ‘Mau’ gave ‘like’ are from last year, when he was still married to Aislinn.

© @ mauochmannMauricio Ochmann recently made public his relationship with the model Paulina Burrola

Faced with the wave of rumors and accusations, Ochmann clarified that this interaction in networks occurred from this year, when he met Paulina, and that he liked the old posts of his current partner as a way to get his attention. “No, well! They invent for everything, they give flight to the thread, but let’s say it was my strategy because obviously I started to follow it like in January of this year and, obviously, I started to like it (like the publications) . I met her in January of this year, and that’s where I started liking her, to get noticed, ”Ochmann replied to the reporters who were waiting for him upon his arrival at the Mexico City International Airport.

© @ paulinaburrola Mauricio Ochmann’s likes in Paulina’s past posts were just a strategy to conquer her

That same meeting with the media, he said that his ex-wife already knew about his relationship with Paulina and reaffirmed that there are no secrets between them: “Yes, of course, and she is aware of everything, and we have very good communication.”