After several months of separation, the actor Mauricio Ochmann asked him officially divorce Aislinn Derbez, as well as the terms under which they would raise their young daughter Kailani.

As you will remember, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann unveiled last month of March that they would separate after three and a half years of marriage and have a daughter in between.

Days later, the Mexican actress announced that they had not been a couple for several months, something that undoubtedly surprised to his followers.

Now, this news has once again alarmed thousands of people, as their separation has already gone one step further, since according to Suelta la Sopa, Mauricio asked formally The divorce.

In the divorce petition that was filed, it was reported that they were married on May 11, 2016 and that they separated on December 10, 2019That means they had 3 months apart before giving the public notice.

In the same document, Mauricio Ochmann requested the shared custody daughter Kailani, in addition to requesting that the maintenance of it be shared, so both will take charge at an economic level.

Likewise, it was requested that both assets like debts that Mauricio and Aislinn jointly acquired are distributed equitably.

So apparently, their divorce will take place in a very good terms, or that is what is expected to happen.

It should be mentioned that something that really surprised everyone was that the demand divorce now takes several weeks, since it was requested from the day 28th of April of this year.

What we are most afraid of human beings is uncertainty. So, we prefer to stay with the known, which is rotten, to venture into the unknown ”.

That Aislinn mentioned in one of her talks, implying that perhaps did not dare to part by Mauricio Ochmann for fear to what would come in the future.