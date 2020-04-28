Mauricio Ochmann, lives on the edge in his now released series, R | AP

The actor Mauricio Ochmann Famous for playing cartel characters in action series such as “The Lord of the Skies” and “El Chema”, he is about to release his new series “R”, which is a different project in the actor’s career.

The series starring the Mexican actor, “R” premieres today in Paramount Network, portrays the life of Francisco “Frank”Barrón, a middle-aged man with a boss who mistreats him, a wife who lives claiming him, a daughter who wants an expensive 15-year party and a son who is supposedly looking for a job.

“Franco” is a tragicomic person with the self esteem on the ground, according to Ochmann in a recent interview.

He has been bullied (harassed), he has been trampled, he has been ignored … he has lost all his identity, self-love, as his place in the world and let’s say he has let himself die “,

However, it is not all that oppresses the life of “Barron“since you also have a bigger concern, they tell you Cancer, and when they tell him that his life time is short, he finally decides to send everyone to hell.

However, things change for “Frank“When a lawyer friend who works for very shady clients takes him to a club frequented by drug traffickers.

A series of emotions and feelings begin to emerge from who he really is and what it was that he was so asleep, all that resentment, “said Ochmann.

I saw it as an express pot that I was storing, storing, storing, and this pivot makes it explode. ”

Own actor defines “R” as a mix of dark humor with action and suspense:

It is a journey of adrenaline, adventure and persecution, “said Ochmann.

The above revealed it Ochmann in an interview from his home in Los Angeles where he is undergoing the coronavirus quarantine near the little girl Kailani, his daughter with the actress Aislinn Derbez as well as her 15-year-old daughter in Mexico, Lorenza, the result of her relationship with the architect María José del Valle.

It is worth mentioning that the actor explained that the release date was not affected by the pandemic, but it did affect the promotion that Ochmann He would have liked it to be done, in a “more welcoming” way and in person he points out.

After making his debit in Paramount Network, the series will also arrive on Claro Video platforms on May 8 and Pantaya on a date to be defined.

He also took the opportunity to make an invitation to “Virtual Festival“to be held by the”Boys and Girls Day“Through the Onírica Facebook page, there will be a series of theater workshops, storytellers, magicians and animated short films,” he said.

