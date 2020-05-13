Mauricio Ochmann, ignites the nets with his hip movement and compliments rain down on him. | Instagram Special

Mauricio Ochmann, ignites the nets with his movement of hips and rain compliments, the video It has become a sensation since it shows him uncovered from the waist up, revealing his good figure and charm.

Several weeks after confirming their friendly separation with Aislinn Derbez, Mauricio Ochmann She has focused on her personal healing process, without neglecting the care of her youngest daughter, Kailani Ochmann Derbez, who has become her priority.

Further, Mauricio Ochmann He has surprised with his return to the screen, as he recently premiered a television series next to a large cast of Mexican actors, demonstrating that life goes on and that there are no excuses to drop.

This weekend he demonstrated the good relationship he has with Aislinn Derbez, teaching the cordial relationship that can be carried with an ex-partner for the good of the children. In previous days he was related to the actress Paulina Dávila, but Mauricio Ochmann he’s been clear, he’s single, whole, and happy.

Mauricio Ochmann’s dance that gave something to talk about

Although several personal projects were slowed by the arrival of the pandemic, that has not stopped Mauricio OchmannBecause he has taken advantage of this time to emotionally heal and share part of his experience, trying to create awareness about changes in life and love, but also self-love.

Many have celebrated its opening. Own Aislinn Derbez He revealed that he has never suffered an infidelity, which makes clear the maturity of both in a problem that several couples go through without processing in the best way. Mauricio Ochmann remains optimistic for him and his daughters, now surprises in TikTok.

It was recently when Mauricio Ochmann appeared in video with one of the fashionable dances, moving her hands and hips, exposing her marked muscles, because apparently, she has taken advantage of this time to improve her physique, a healthy mind and a healthy body. Thus, it revolutionized social networks how Instagram, where the video appeared.

