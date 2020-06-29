Mauricio Ochmann has decided to leave Aislinn in the past, he is caught with a blonde woman | Instagram

Apparently Mauricio Ochmann he would apply « the past trodden » and leave behind the experience of his marriage to Aislinn Derbez to start a new romance with pretty blonde woman.

Her ex-partner and mother of their little daughter, Aislinn Derbez it would be remaining in the past of the actor who has possibly decided to open the doors to love again.

The actor Mauricio Ochmann It has caused a furor again after he appears very affectionate on social networks with a blonde-haired woman, a fact that has led him to be questioned about his identity and if he had already forgotten so quickly Aislinn Derbez?

Everything derived from the close coexistence that the actor has had with the beautiful Colombian actress Paulina Dávila, the girl that her fans are talking about now and they have not stopped questioning if there is something else in that relationship.

Even, the actor has been the target of critics, since fans do not expect how quickly a new romance will start when only a few weeks separated from the actress.

And for those who don’t remember much about the actress, Davila I participate in Luis Miguel, The Series, giving life to Luis Miguel’s first girlfriend, as well as being a protogonist with Mauricio in R, even both have shared several photos together, however, so far neither has reacted to the various rumors and questions that relate them beyond « simple friendship or companionship ».

It is worth mentioning that the relationship that the actor has with the actress today, Aislinn Derbez They are extremely cordial and both have prioritized their work as parents in the face of all the setbacks and crises that as a couple they may have had and that will lead them to separate.

Even, on « Father’s Day », the actress shared some photos on her Instagram account where she congratulated the two parents on her life on such a special date and one of them was dedicated to the actor and in it the same actress appears along with her daughter , the little one Kailani, and the first daughter of Mauricio.