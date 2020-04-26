Mauricio Ochmann, had enough reasons to get rid of the Derbez, they say | Instagram

Faced with the controversial separation of Mauricio and Aislinn Derbez Most opinions on social networks have pointed to the various reasons the actor had to free himself from the Derbez family.

According to netizens who have made their own guesses according to the various statements of both, Mauricio and Aislinn, who have recently revealed more details about what led their relationship to the split is the actor whom users have mostly endorsed.

Similarly, some of the family dynamics that both showed on social networks made users determine that the actor was relegated from the family Derbez.

Nanny and slave of the Derbez, point out the various comments that have been seen the most on social networks.

The various opinions indicate that the family of Aislinn Derbez together with her they constantly pushed the actor aside, while he decided to focus his attention on his little daughter Kailani.

The Serie “Traveling with the Derbez “ He finished clearing all the doubts and showed the true relationship between the actor couple, Aislinn and Mauricio.

Through the chapters of the series, the various problems that Aislinn and Mauricio Ochmann they lived in reality, which in turn added the support of netizens for the decisions they both made in recent days.

The “alleged deal” that the family Derbez including Aislinn I gave the actor enough reasons for Ochmann to now decide to make a new life.

For the uprising that Eugenio Derbez is … what a good setback Mauricio Ochmann gave him. “There have been some of the opinions.

Recently, another version emerged that there could be a third in discord that it would have ended by ending their marriage, they say.

After Sandra Echeverría will clarify that she had nothing to do between the two since she is a happily married person now the name of Paulina Dávila 31 years with whom Ochmann It stars Erre, the series, recorded months ago and which will be released on April 27 in various digital media, assured the Chacaleo program through YouTube.

The networks ensure that the actor she could not have resisted the charms of the actress after the treatment she received.

Aislinn had him as his babysitter and the actor had to always seek to make Eugenio Derbez’s beard so that his wife did not get angry with him, family pressure and being treated as underdog were enough reasons for the actor to decide to escape the oppression the Derbez, they assure.

Also, after the controversial series the comedian’s daughter, Aislinn, has been identified as a “bitter” and “bipolar” person.

Oh, that Aislinn is a liver, all the bitter life … we saw that in ‘Journey with the Derbez’ “.

It’s good that it didn’t take long for him to free himself from that pathetic family, how is it possible that they did less knowing that he already has a name? “

They even sent good wishes to the actor and his Romance with the actress.

They fed him up … hopefully the good he left with the ‘Longe Moco’ goes well with the girl. “

