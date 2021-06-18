Mauricio Ochmann denies having been unfaithful to Aislinn Derbez

After some netizens pointed out that Mauricio and the model already had contact on social networks since he was married to Aislinn derbez, and that even he had given many Likes to his images at that time, now the actor responded to this controversy.

“No, well! They invent for everything, they give flight to the thread, but let’s say it was my strategy because obviously I started to follow it like in January of this year and, obviously, I started liking it. I met her in January of this year, and that’s where I started liking it, to get noticed (sic) “, he explained Ochmann to the reporters who questioned him about this controversy.

In the same way, Mauricio assured that when he confirmed his romance with Paulina, his ex wife Aislinn I already knew about their new romantic relationship. “Yes, of course, and she is aware of everything, and we have very good communication.”

Later, the 43-year-old artist highlighted the excellent relationship he maintains with the daughter of Eugenio Derbez and reaffirmed that his daughter Kailani he already lives with his new love.