Mauricio Ochmann denies having been unfaithful to Aislinn Derbez – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Mauricio Ochmann was captured by the media upon his arrival at the CDMX airport with his current girlfriend Paulina Burrola; This just hours after a great controversy broke out in social networks for his new romance.

And it is that recently the rumor began to circulate that the actor and the former beauty queen had contact for several months, when he was still married to Aislinn Derbez; theory that they based on the likes that Ochmann gave to the images of the model at that time.

Obviously the reporters who were there questioned the actor about it and thus responded to those who call him unfaithful: “Everything is invented and you are very believers. I met her in January of this year, and that’s where I started liking her, to get noticed… it was my strategy ”, assured the protagonist of ‘El Chema’.

Likewise, Mauricio explained that when he decided to make his relationship with Paulina public, his ex was already aware: “Yes, of course. She is aware of everything and we have very good communication, “he added.

The 43-year-old famous reaffirmed that his daughter Kailani already lives with her new love: “Everything is discussed, (with Kailani) Of course! You already know each other, you already live together… that is, when you come, everything has already been done and everything is fine. ”, He counted.

Even Paulina herself confirmed her boyfriend’s version; Well, she was also interviewed by the press and revealed that the relationship with Ochmann is recent: “(We have) approximately 5 months, we began to know each other at the beginning of the year, everything has been very nice,” she told the cameras.