Mauricio Ochmann could have forgotten Aislinn and have a new conquest | Instagram

Actor Mauricio Ochmann has been on the lips of many for a few weeks and this time he surprised thousands of people by showing himself with that mysterious woman in a photograph, who is also an actress.

Recently one of the couples who were dearestAislinn Debrez and Mauricio Ochmann announced their separation and although they did not give exact reasons, they revealed that they would continue to have a great friendship.

Many rumors there has been for weeks now that Mauritius could have been unfaithful, at the beginning it was rumored that it was Sandra Echeverría and now there is a supposed new conquest of the actor.

It may interest you: Aislinn Derbez: I get pregnant if you stay with me

Again, Ochmann caused again polemia after being romantically related to another woman while still with Aislinn.

The girl everyone talks about is the Colombian actress whom he met and began to relate to after agreeing on a recording for a series.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Her name is Paulina Dávila, actress with whom she was in the series “R“which will be released on April 27 by Paramount.

Paulina is recognized for her role as Mariana Yazbek in the Luis Miguel series on the Netflix platform.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Yesterday, Mauricio shared a Photo on their official Instagram account where they both appear together promoting the premiere of the new series.

Franco and Magali @paulinada_ in selfie mode on the set of #errelaserie. Great premiere April 27 by @paramounttvla at 8pm and whenever you want by @clarovideo, “he wrote.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

This photograph became the source of rumors and theories about a new romance of this actor.

In addition to working together for several months, close sources from both have reported that they were seen pretty close before, during and after the recordings.

You can also read: Mauricio Ochmann, there is life after Aislinn Derbez, reveals how he overcomes the breakup

So far the actor he hasn’t said anything about it, neither denied nor affirmed if there is more than friendship between him and the Colombian actress.

.