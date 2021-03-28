Mauricio Ochmann congratulates Aislinn Derbez on her birthday

Aislinn derbez is celebrating! This March 18, the actress turns 34 years old and through social networks the birthday greetings have not ceased from her loyal fans, as well as her friends and of course, her loved ones. Without a doubt, the most tender congratulations of all has been the one that her ex-partner, Mauricio Ochmann He has dedicated him together with their daughter, little Kailani, three years old.

Father and daughter sang the classic Happy Birthday for Aislinn and became a social sensation. In addition to the congratulations of the father of her daughter and her little girl, the celebrant was congratulated by her father, Eugenio Derbez , his wife, Alessandra rosaldo as well as by his brothers.