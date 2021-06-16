Mauricio Ochmann boasts his new love, and this is how Aislinn Derbez reacts

While the media and followers of Mauricio Ochmann they tried to get all the details of their new romance , his ex-wife, the actress Aislinn derbez He enjoyed pleasant moments with his daughter, Kailani, and his sister Michelle Aguilera. Through his social networks, the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez shared a series of funny videos, in which he showed that ‘Kai’ and his younger sister were his best company.

© @ aislinnderbez Aislinn Derbez with her sister Michelle and daughter Kailani

The news of the El Chema actor’s relationship with the Sonoran model Paulina Burrola had everyone on the edge of their seats, however, Aislinn has remained on the sidelines of the reports, enjoying the company of her loved ones.

Aislinn and Mauricio’s divorce was carried out on the best terms, and although it was a painful process, they both accepted it and handled it in the most mature way for their own good and he for their three-year-old daughter. In the second season of Traveling with the Derbez, Aislinn confessed to Alessandra Rosaldo, her father’s wife, that the greatest act of love she had ever performed for her daughter’s father was to let him go. In that talk, ‘Ais’ confessed to her stepmother that it was Mauricio Ochmann who filed for divorce. “I realized, I said ‘there is the true proof of love, because if I say that I love him, and if it is true love, then I will have the ability to love him wherever he is, with whom he is, wherever he wants to be and continue the relationship, different, but continue having it, “he said through tears.

Alessandra commented that everyone in the Derbez family was very hurt by this situation, because they saw her suffer a lot. “I saw you torn apart and we were very worried about you, but I also saw that you did not cling to not losing him, you did not hold on to him, you did not beg him, that is, you respected that he did not want to be there anymore and you lived it,” he revealed.