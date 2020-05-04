Mauricio Ochmann beats Aislinn Derbez and dances in his underwear. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

It is not easy to end a relationship, especially if it promised to be forever, and Mauricio Ochmann he has lived it to the surface. However, his latest Instagram post might indicate that already exceeds Aislinn Derbezbecause it looks quite lively and dance in underwear.

Surely this delighted her followers more, since we can appreciate a Mauricio Ochmann quite fit, and even his marked abdomen boasted, and delighted us with more than one. Thanks to life for introducing Tik Tok to the handsome actor!

And, it was precisely a video recorded on this new and popular social network, where he published the video, which he also shared on Instagram, and where he boasted his marked figure, thanks to the fact that he only wore boxer shorts or checkered pajamas, while his torso was exposed.

To the rhythm of Smell Like a Teen Spirit, success of Nirvana in the 90’s, Mauricio Ochmann “went crazy”, pretending to play drums with some kitchen utensils, while holding his coffee with his hand.

The truth is that we love to see Mau so happy, especially after such a sad and painful situation as a separation, after several years of marriage. But it seems that both Aislinn Derbez and he are taking things very cordially and quite healthy, for the sake of his daughter Kailani, and, of course, the affection they still have.

Proof of this are the therapies and talks that both have decided to share with their followers about love relationships, duels and difficult situations on a personal level. AND although his fans hope that one day they will be together again As a couple, the reality is that, although this is not the case, they seek to be the best they can be, together or not, and that is worthy of applause.

For now, let’s delight in Mauricio Ochmann without shirt.

Visit the YouTube channel of Soy Carmín giving CLICK HERE.

.