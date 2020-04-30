Mauricio Ochmann, another woman who is not his daughter or Aislinn occupy his thoughts | Instagram

The actor has always shown in all his publications, to be a father who stays close to his little daughter Kailani and although his relationship with Aislinn did not prosper apparently another woman is occupying the thoughts of Mauricio Ochmann.

To everyone’s surprise, the Mexican actor admitted that he misses a woman who, far from what you might think, is not Aislinn Derbezneither his daughter Kailani because he has kept close to her.

In recent weeks, the family that made up the actor Mauricio Ochmann They have been in the eye of the hurricane after they announced their separation.

Without abandoning the controversy, Now again captures the attention of the media after his last statement where he said “he misses another woman”.

And it is impossible that being away from his other older daughter, Lorenza, the result of his relationship with the architect María José Del Valle, with whom he was married for three months, did not miss her so much.

It is worth mentioning that the 15-year-old girl has always been present in the life of Mauricio Ochmann whatever the path he takes, proof of them are the various images in which Lorenza appeared alongside Mauricio Aislinn and little Kai.

Without a doubt, the actor has repeatedly verified the excellent relationship he has with his daughter Lorenza who to the pride of the actor is very applied so he always shares his school achievements and photos with the teenager.

However, these days he has not been able to be near his daughter due to the quarantine for him coronavirus, so he has put his time into caring for his two-year-old little daughter, Kailani.

On the other hand, the actor He has been busy with other issues, learning to play an instrument, reading a book, etc. hobbies so that the quarantine and his emotional situation do not overwhelm him to a greater degree.

It will also premiere a new series “R“, which has already been released through Paramount Tv and can later be seen on Claro Video.

