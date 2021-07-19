Mauricio Ochmann and his eldest daughter meet again in Madrid

Mauricio Ochmann He is a caring and dedicated father, and despite his many occupations or distance, he always finds time to be with his three-year-old daughters, Kailani, and Lorenza, 17 years old . For a few weeks, ‘Mau’ has been in Spain, the country where he is working on his new film project, and it was in that place that he had the opportunity to meet his eldest daughter. Father and daughter spent pleasant moments last weekend in the city of Madrid, revealing through their social networks how well they had a good time.

© @ mauochmannMauricio Ochmann with his 17-year-old daughter in Madrid

The 43-year-old actor took a look at his fans on Instagram stories of the walk he took with his teenage daughter. Together they went to the Crystal Palace, in the Retiro Park, and later visited a cafeteria. Besides that, Mauricio took Lorenza to see the Tosca opera at the Teatro Real.

© @ mauochmannLorenza Ochmann and Mauricio Ochmann at the Crystal Palace

In his feed, the artist of series like El Chema, published a couple of photographs with his beautiful daughter and wrote: “Happy Sunday @lorochmann 🥰❤️ #fatherlove #joy #fun”. Paulin Burrola, Ochmann’s current partner, reacted to this publication, who added some emojis of little hearts: “❤️❤️❤️”.

For a few weeks, the actor has been living in the Spanish capital, as they are filming the movie Without you I can’t, alongside Maite Perroni, and under the direction of the filmmaker Chus Gutiérrez. Despite the distance, ‘Mau’ has not lost contact with his people; with Lorenza he has already found himself in Madrid, while with little Kailani he has long video calls. As for his girlfriend, Ochmann keeps the flame of love alive with texts, calls, and cute details like the serenade that he dedicated a few days ago .