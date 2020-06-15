© .

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann.

After disclosing thatMauricio Ochmann he already moved out of the house he shared with his now ex Aislinn Derbez, much was speculated on possible friction between the former couple.

However, this Sunday Ochmann cast any rumors to the ground by sharing a cute postcard on his personal Instagram account, where he showed up with his little Kailani on a bicycle. The image completely melted the networks and stated in itself that it was taken by Aislinn herself.

View this post on Instagram Day of hitting the bike #kai #sundayfunday by Mamá @aislinnderbez A post shared by Mauricio Ochmann (@mauochmann) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:09 pm PDT

« Day of hitting the bike ”, The famous actor wrote in the description of his publication that in a few hours he managed to overcome the hundreds of thousands of likes.

With this, he verifies that, despite being separated as a couple, both will always be Kai’s parents and so they strive to have a good relationship.

In addition, the interpreter of « El Chema » has not stopped receiving compliments for his role as an active father that he always boasts through his social networks.