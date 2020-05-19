The former actor couple announced their separation just over two months ago, but due to the contingency, they continue to live under the same roof for their daughter, Kailani.

After four years of marriage, Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez announced their separation in early month of March passed through a statement on their social networks, after it was speculated for several weeks ago, a estrangement between the couple. On that occasion, they stated that this decision had been made in the better terms for the sake of your daughter Kailani, to the point that, after the indication to save isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they have under the same roof.

After the announcement, the new rumors were diverted to a third person, including, pointing to actress Sandra Echeverría as the apple of discord, so Ochmann has made it clear that this was not the reason for his break with Aislinn: ” I feel that relationships over time change, evolve. ”

In an interview with the Hoy program, the protagonist of the soap opera El Clon explained that the decision to end was made by both of them, due to a promise they made when their relationship began: “There are so many examples of so many marriages and couples who have stayed since the same way and they live unhappy all their life. We always promised ourselves that this was not going to happen to us, that, on the contrary, we were always going to put the common welfare first and we have done so and she is happy and I am too, we adore each other and the baby is also happy. Then we can live together as a family without any problem. ”

As for whether the trip he made with the family of his still wife, in January of last year, for the reality show Of trip with the Derbez influenced that his marriage did not work, he assured that neither that coexistence, nor the famous surname of his father-in-law never weighed him.

“It never weighed me. I am very grateful to the family, I get along very well with everyone, I love you all very much. Suddenly we continue living together and we will continue living together because in the end we are family. To me especially the type of content, like reality, [no me gustó]; my experience was not the best, I stick with fiction and stick with theater. For me it was like experimenting in a new genre, and the truth is that I did not end up enchanted by the genre, ”said the histrion.