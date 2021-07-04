Mauricio Molina and the abyss

Mauricio Molina (1959-2021) was a green beetle in the morning, and an incarnate snake at night. I once saw in his memory how a cat had its young as it crawled on its black nest head. He loved fringe authors. He felt identified with Fernando Pessoa, whom he followed in his footsteps through the streets of Lisbon when he saw him; they were drunk and insane, with the insides “full of all the dreams of this world.”

His passage through Mexican literature was that of a very lucid sleepwalker. He was an inveterate movie buff; television and the Internet, in addition to all the gadgets, caused him an uncontrollable emotion. I can almost assure you that he was one of the first to write his texts on a tablet that he bought on Fifth Avenue in New York.

He liked to fable himself traveling in time or dreaming a life with some woman. His life was closely linked to his literature, he was a self-fictional author. In that sense, he fooled us all very well. “Lying was one of the best games for him,” a woman who lived with him for almost a decade told me; “He ended up getting entangled in her to such an extent that we can only meet him in his books.”

Because he resisted believing that life was meaningless, he marked events in it as narrative coincidences. He told a story about himself and lived it to the end. Molina was the main character of all his fictions, he believed faithfully in the theory that the author is the One and All of his characters. It was her body, knotted, a scrawl; his stinging desire for women; his addiction to danger, and the vertigo of death, which made him build a rare literature, full of secret codes. He decided on risk and uncontrolled hallucination, although he could get out for a while and see himself floating from the outside. His body, “that scoundrel”, caught him again and tied him to the keyboard, connected it, and he was lost.

I know that some of the protagonists of his stories wanted to save him, he was crying out for it himself. But those incarnations that appeared to him at night, those burrs that sprouted from his skin, did not succeed because he did not need it. Molina found his only chance to live in literature. He clung to her as I have not seen anyone.

Those who are prepared to discover another face of the human in Mexican literature have read it and have read it. He was happy to be respected, but not famous. Anonymity suited him well: he could do whatever he wanted. He knew, like Eliot, that popular writers are to be wary of, because they are surely repeating tried and true formulas. In the context of Mexico, I would add that there are famous writers for everything, except for writing well; they are politicians of literature, honeyed cheeks, many of them seductive.

One of his wives, with whom I was close friends, lived happily with him for some years, because she managed to navigate the river on her back, but when they reached a sandy break, he poisoned her. She was very ill and had to leave him. Many years later I saw her again and she told me that she still cannot understand who she lived with, she only knows that that fact changed her forever.

I remember the two of them in a subway car in Madrid, she is already very tired. He keeps counting the money and talking about the lecture he just gave. She is totally painted red and naked. He keeps counting the money and stops. They look into each other’s eyes and they know everything, there can only be two. He takes the red woman who is touching her belly and they walk towards the Prado Museum. In front of Las Meninas, Mauricio Molina shows his wife the statue of the hermaphrodite at the other end of the room; and she understands, for a few seconds, what the abyss is.