The actor Mauricio Mejía, originally from Colombia and who has participated in soap operas such as Care with the Angel and The Successful Perez, reveals how much he earned for acting in these and other productions.

Through his YouTube channel, Mauricio Mejía shares aspects of his life with his fans and in recent statements he refers to what he earned for acting in soap operas as Corazón Indomable as well.

The actor, who has been part of programs such as Decisiones, on Telemundo, mentions that he was one of the actors who earned less money, since he did not have leading roles.

Mejía points out that for giving life to a secondary character she earned around 8 thousand dollars a month, that is, just over 192 thousand Mexican pesos.

Mauricio also reveals that in addition to his monthly payment, he received daily $ 100 (more than 2,400 pesos) from Monday to Sunday, for his travel expenses.

Between per diem and salary, Mauricio earned about $ 11,000, about 264,000 Mexican pesos.

The previous salary for acting in The Successful Pérez, produced by José Alberto Castro and starred by Verónica Castro and the late Rogelio Guerra.

In the video that circulates on YouTube, Mauricio also talks about his sexual preferences and says that he is gay, a situation that in years ago only his mother, brothers and closest friends knew about.

In the aforementioned soap opera The Successful Perez, Mauricio played a gay character and confesses that he “suffered” a lot when working on that project, because he was afraid that everyone would discover that he had other sexual preferences, like his character.

Mauricio Mejía celebrates for his commitment to Enrique Guzmán

At the beginning of last January, Mauricio Mejía celebrated for his engagement with Enrique Guzmán, his fiancé; In different media it was made public that they were in the Falkland Islands.

The actor shared on his social networks that Enrique, who is a stylist, gave him the engagement ring.

Today Enrique told me that we had a romantic dinner on the shore of the beach, I loved the idea; suddenly he asked us to take a video, he knelt down and my prince charming took the ring out of his nose. “

Mauricio, through Instagram, declared that Enrique is his life, the person with whom he wants to share his and hopes that God will bless them both forever.

