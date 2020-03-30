Mauricio Mancera lashes out at morning show: Don’t wait so long to resign | Instagram

Driver Mauricio Mancera surprised everyone on an on-air show by ranting against the show “Come the Joy“of which I was a member not many years ago.

The young presenter made controversial statements after seeing an image of him during his stage in said Program morning.

I should have resigned before, Mauricio Mancera said

It was for a moment on the show “Members on Air“which is transmitted by the Unicable chain, in one of the broadcasts, the drivers carried out a dynamic in which after recalling situations that they experienced in the past Mauricio Mancera apparently he recounted the most unpleasant experience.

And is that the actor hinted that he did not have very good memories of those moments.

When it was their turn to speak, the production aired a image hers from her time in the Venga la la Alegría program, which driver when he saw her he confessed what he would say to his “I” of the past

I would say resign before you want to leave, don’t wait that long, “said Mancera.

It is worth mentioning that the driver has been part of several programs, including the morning program of the television station AdjuscoAlthough he did not particularly mention his name, viewers drew their own conclusions.

Subsequently, the driver from the small screen, He went on to say that he has had several television appearances that he has himself resigned from.

I have quit many jobs, “said Mancera before comments from his colleagues.

The irreverent presenter Veracruz has been part of programs like “The Anthill“,” Today “, and” Venga la Alegría “in addition to other broadcasts throughout his career.

Its performance has also been highlighted by participations in radio, studied the career of communication Sciences at the Christopher Columbus University and graduated in 2006.

He was announcer of the Programs “Salt, chili and lemon”And“ S.A. from U.C.C. ” transmitted by the University Radio Circuit System of the U.C.C.

