In its second alert call to the Alberto Fernández government and to those countries that are advancing in an extensive and rigid quarantine strategy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, The ex-president Mauricio Macri this Thursday signed an open letter from the Institute for Democracy that denounces abuses of power and ensures that « democracy is threatened ».

The letter Macri signed was written from the Institute for Democracy operating in Sweden and points out that some authoritarian governments and others democratically elected around the world « have used emergency powers to arrest protesters and evade democratic norms«

Although there is no specific indication of a specific country, Macri privately questioned the government of Alberto Fernández due to the extension of the quarantine and the recession that worsened as a result of the pandemic and social isolation.

But in this letter that the former president signed, he went beyond that. « Not surprisingly, authoritarian regimes are using the crisis to silence critics and tighten their political grip. But even some democratically elected governments are accumulating emergency powers that restrict human rights and improve state oversight regardless of legal restrictions or parliamentary oversight.”, Indicates the open letter from the Institute for Democracy.

Macri’s allies in Together for Change had already questioned the government about the measures that were taken based on decrees of necessity and urgency. Thus, a paragraph of the open letter that the former president signed today goes like this: « Parliaments are being marginalized, journalists are being arrested and harassed, and the most vulnerable sectors of the population face new dangers as economic closures plague the structure of societies. » In Argentina, Congress is operating virtually and there were no acts of violence against journalists.

The former Macri Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich just like his former chancellor Susana Malcorra and the former head of the Anti-Corruption Office, Laura Alonso They also signed the letter from the Institute for Democracy in which it is maintained that “repression will not help control the pandemic. Quite the contrary, these attacks on freedom, transparency and democracy will make it more difficult for societies to respond quickly and effectively to the crisis through both government and civic action. ”

Another point that appears in the letter is China. In line with what the United States and some European countries have been proposing regarding the responsibility of the Xi Jinping for not having warned in time about the appearance of COVID-19, the letter states: « It is no coincidence that the current pandemic has erupted in a country where the free flow of information is stifled and where the government punished those who warned of the danger of the virus. «

With the title “That the pandemic is not a pretext for authoritarianism”, FIL published what they called manifesto against excessive attitudes of various rulers. “As public and private healthcare employees bravely fight the coronavirus, many governments take measures that indefinitely restrict basic freedoms and rights. Instead of some understandable restrictions on freedom, in several countries there is a confinement with minimal exceptions, the impossibility of working and producing, and the manipulation of information, ”they explain in the text.

“Some governments have identified an opportunity to arrogate excessive power to themselves. They have suspended the rule of law and even representative democracy and the justice system, ”adds the document that, in addition to the signatures of the writer Mario Vargas and Macri, led the adherence of intellectuals from all over the world.