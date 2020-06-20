Macri posted on Twitter that « I want to express my solidarity with the mayor of La Rioja in the face of threats of violence against her and her family that were known in the last hours. Not alone ».

Cornejo, for his part, wrote that “we express our concern at the threats against @ines_byd, mayor of La Rioja. Members of Barrios de Pie threatened to take the municipal building and kidnap Inés’s daughter. ” And put the link with the UCR statement about it.

Inés Brizuela y Doria, mayor since December 2019She is a radical leader who in alliance managed to win the quartermaster in difficult budget moments, especially when the governor is a Peronist with whom he does not get along well, to the point that in the UCR they are convinced that he wants to take advantage of the pandemic to drown the management of the provincial capital.

Specifically, the mayor appeared before a local prosecutor’s office where she made a criminal complaint because « They threatened to take the Municipality and kidnap my daughter to pressure me with the passage to the plant of 3,000 precarious workers, many of whom are between 5 and 16 years old« As he assured Infobae.

From Barrios de Pie Somos (aligned with the undersecretary Daniel Menendez) denied that those who expressed themselves in this way had to do with the organization. « It is a maneuver to dirty the cause in defense of our rights, here nobody is going to commit crimes, there is an attempt to discredit a just cause for 2875 families who peacefully claim for their rights, ”they argued.

The official of the Ministry of Social Development explained that he spoke with the secretary of the Government of the Municipality, the Peronist Teresita Luna, to « tone down the discussion », although the protest was escalating in the streets of La Rioja and the threats led him to take letters in the matter the national heads of the opposition, Cornejo and Patricia Bullrich, president of the PRO. She is the one who contacted the former President to ask him to get involved in a matter that has shocked the opposition ranks.

From the original group Barrios de Pie said that « we have a good relationship with the mayor » and complained that the group linked to Menéndez « usurps our name. »

Brizuela and Doria explained that « a well-known person gave me screenshots and audios so that I could take precautions, because they were organizing to take the Municipality and attack my daughter and that is what I brought to justice. » The daughter of the Mayor is 18 years old and is a member of the Radical Youth, with a strong presence in humble neighborhoods, as recognized by social movements.

In addition, it reported that the justice system already ordered « Protective measures », that is to say, she decided safety for her daughter, and that the prosecutor promoted actions against « perpetrators to be determined », in addition to evidence measures on the telephone lines that are involved in the chat of the precarious workers who were leading the protests.