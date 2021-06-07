Mauricio Kuri won the election to governor of Querétaro: Ciro Murayama

In a television interview, Ciro Murayama, counselor of the INE, announced that Mauricio Kuri González, PAN candidate, won the election for governor in the state of Querétaro, with a little more than 50 percent of the votes.

In second position was Celia Maya García, Morena’s candidate, with just over 22 percent of the votes.

In the election called the “largest in history”, Querétaro elects governor, 15 delegations with a relative majority, 10 delegations with proportional representation, 18 municipal presidencies and mayors, 36 receiverships and 148 regidurías.

jcp