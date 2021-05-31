Mauricio Dubon did Trevor Bauer’s perreo after hitting Clayton Kershaw with a homerun

The Honduran Maurice Dubon Trolled Clayton Kershaw by doing the same to him perreo Trevor Bauer does, but this time it was after a home run in the middle of the game. MLB.

As always the games of the San Francisco Giants and the Angels Dodgers are intense and there is a great rivalry which was born long ago, now that the Giants threaten to compete at full steam in the division, things increased.

On Sunday afternoon Maurice Dubon He hit a three-run homer off Kershaw’s shipments, as he was crossing home plate, experiencing the same perreo that Bauer usually does when he strikes out a batter to end the inning.

Here the video:

🚨TREVOR BAUER STYLE Mauricio Dubon celebrating his HR Trevor Bauer style against Clayton Kershaw 🤷‍♂️ Bauer commented: “They are fools, they celebrate in front of the wrong pitcher” pic.twitter.com/mZl7biokph – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) May 31, 2021

The weirdest thing about this is that he did not have to do that to veteran Clayton Kershaw, who is not used to dogging any batter, however, he paid the bills of his teammate Trevor Bauer without knowing it.