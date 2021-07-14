Mauricio Culebro confirms that they are working for a new Stadium

The feline fans of the UANL Tigres have the great illusion of a new stadium, after a few weeks ago the governor-elect of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia revealed his intention of a new property, now seconded by the feline president, Mauricio Culebro.

Culebro asked that they be calm with all the information that has emerged about a ‘new Volcano’.

Also read: Rayados de Monterrey: Vincent Janssen recovers and would be available for J1

“To the fans that, rest assured, we are working to improve in all aspects and one of that is of course having a new stadium,” he commented.

Mauricio Culebro asks the fans to be excited about the new stadium and talks about the demands of the people on this tour after the lack of a goal in the first matches ( – @SoyJairRamos) pic.twitter.com/OBH7XLB0FE – Multimedios Deportes (@mmdeportesmx) July 14, 2021

On the tour that the campus made in Texas, Mauricio qualified it as positive after the results obtained.

“It is part of a process, the results were given and the team went from less to more, it was very positive for what was planned, being close to the people and serving the preparation games,” he added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content