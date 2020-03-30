Despite originally arriving as an expiring contract and a cuttable player, the destinations of Moe Harkless and the New York Knicks they could remain linked once the coronavirus allows the season to continue. It is that the player has left a very good impression with the management of New Yorkers and could agree to a renewal.

Harkless, born and raised in Queens, has been a Knicks fan since childhood and that explains why he did not negotiate his contract termination in February, after the deadline. In fact, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, several teams were behind him but the player decided to continue being linked to the Knicks.

Harkless ends his four-year, $ 40 million deal he signed with Portland in 2016 this summer. Even at age 26, the player could continue to play for the team of his choice and contribute his intensity and defensive foundations, some of the best in the entire NBA.

Part 7 of #Knicks series analyzing outcomes of each player in alphabetical order. You’re up Maurice Harkless #Clippers https://t.co/6Z4PFTGQQW

– Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) March 29, 2020

.