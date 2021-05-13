Maurice Greene confirms his departure from the UFC

Maurice Greene no longer goes in the UFC.

Through his social networks, the 34-year-old Heavyweight made public his separation from the company.

“When one door closes, another opens. I’ve had my ups and downs in the #ufc, and today this relationship comes to an end. Look at the positive: I am still in the best physical condition of my life. I am physically and mentally stronger than before and am excited for the next chapter. This sport is unforgivable, but hey, I’m up for the challenge of making a name for myself in a new promotion. The best is yet to come”.

Despite starting his time with the UFC in the best way by winning his first three fights, two before the limit, Greene went on to lose four of his last five disputed contests.

The ex-challenger to the title of the Heavyweights of the LFA suffered his fourth promotional defeat last weekend by succumbing to Marcos Rogério de Lima on the judges’ scorecards in the second match of the Main Card of the UFC Las Vegas 26.

Greene leaves the UFC with a 4 – 4 record.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.