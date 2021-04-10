Matute and Orozco for the surprise this Saturday in Tijuana, Mexico

The Venezuelan Iván Matute, and the hearty Rubén Orozco, have the boxing, the experience and the “hunger for glory”, to stand up with personality this Saturday in Tijuana, and beat their respective rivals at home in the stellar fights of the boxing evening. that Zanfer will present this Saturday, at the Grand Hotel Tijuana, with transmission by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

“Demolisher” Matute (30-3-0, 25 ko’s) will face 10 rounds at Super welterweight against Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (28-1-0, 18 ko’s), in a duel of great importance for both.

Ocampo, who lost his unbeaten record in June 2018 at the FIB Welterweight Championship against Errol Spence, has since tied up six super welterweight victories, five by knockout, but will now face an opponent with more experience and a covered canvas.

The Venezuelan Matute has already held two international championships, has faced rivals such as Domicio Rondón, Javier Mercado, Nursultan Zhagabayev and Bryan Mercado, and is used to fighting at the home of his rivals, since he has fought the same in Panama as in Spain and Kazakhstan

And in the main backup fight, home darling Dubiel Sánchez (16-0-2, 12 ko’s) goes 10 rounds at super welterweight, against “Romano” Rubén Orozco (12-2-0, 5 ko’s) in a classic duel between the fajador against the fighter of technique and ring route.

Sánchez is a fighter that the public follows because he usually offers fights with a lot of action and constant offense, however, since it is the function behind closed doors, he will not have that “plus” that means the support of the people, so the folksy Orozco can “do his job” and beat him round by round with a boxing of speed and precision.

In June 2019, Orozco took Jairo Aburto undefeated, in Mérida, however, three months later, it was he who lost his undefeated to Rolando Paredes, and in Tijuana, so he will want to “remove the thorn” from this defeat in the same square where he suffered the first setback in his career.

In the preliminary part of the function, the most prominent Zanfer prospects will take part, both at the state and national level.

The evening will not be attended by the public, and the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Tijuana Box Commission will be followed.

The medical check-up and weight ceremony will take place this Friday, from 11:00 am, at the same host hotel.