Good news for the French midfielder.

Blaise Matuidi will remain a player of the Juventus until 2021. The French international has indeed stacked up for a year with the Bianconeri.

His contract extension for one season is in fact included in the club’s financial report, the daily Tuttosport said.

Good news for Matuidi, who is still in quarantine because he is still carrying the Covid-19 virus.

Also read:

Matuidi: “I am positive”