The note issued by Atlético-MG that it would not be going to the market in search of reinforcements contradicts the speech of the football director, Alexandre Mattos, who said he expected to be able to make an offer to striker Roger Guedes, who is in Chinese football.

Mattos said that the player wants to return to Brazilian football and that desire can be an asset in a negotiation, within the possibilities of the Minas Gerais club, which dreams of having the striker to reinforce its squad to meet Sampaoli’s request.

-There is an interest from Róger in staying in Brazil. So we will, within the reality of Atlético, try to make a deal, but first it has to be dealt with Shandong, and it must be a purchase agreement, ”said the director of Galo, in an interview with Fox Sports.

Another asset of Mattos to convince Guedes is his good relationship with the player, since they worked together between 2016 and 2017, in addition to the executive having helped the player’s move to Shandong Luneng. In addition to the striker, the Chinese club will have to be convinced to release the athlete. But, for Roger’s part, the Rooster hopes that the contract that the club will propose, is fair for both parties.

Roger Guedes is the dream of the Galo fan to strengthen the team in 2020- (Photo: Igor Ribeiro / Raw Image / Lancepress!)

Photo: Lance!

-I’ve always had a good relationship with Róger. But, if Atlético manage to make a deal with the Chinese team, we will have to try to understand a fair contract for him, in a club where he is treated as an idol – said Mattos who believes in the attacker’s conviction to return to the black and white negotiating, including with a reduction in wages within the mining reality.

-Bear almost the impossible (hire him), but it is not. When you put your heart and will, especially in a club like Atlético, the possibility of success is enormous. With the coronavirus, our currency depreciated a lot. That makes it harder. But let’s try to make a deal, ”he explained.

Roger Guedes had a good time at Galo in 2018, with an unstable start on and off the field, due to his behavior, but with goals and good performances, he won the athlete. The player was on loan from Palmeiras, who sold him for Chinese football, giving the Minas Gerais team a percentage as a showcase fee.

The striker has been at Shandong Luneng since 2018 and this season he is performing well, scoring 13 goals in 25 games. His contract with the Chinese club runs until July 2022. At Galo, there were 28 games and 13 goals with the athletic shirt.

