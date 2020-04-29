Alexandre Mattos was fired from Palmeiras in December, after five years. Last month, he took over the football direction of Atlético-MG, but preferred not to rule out a return to Verdão if Leila Pereira, advisor and main sponsor of the club ahead of Crefisa and Faculdade das Américas, is a candidate and wins the election to become president at the end of next year.

– I love Leila and Zé Lamacchia (also an advisor and owner of Crefisa and FAM). I consider them my friends. I always say that my interest in them has always been in friendship and in giving some return of joy to them as palmeirenses, and, in some moments, we succeeded. We always have to wait for the future – Alexandre Mattos told SporTV.

– In the future, I want to keep my friendship with Leila and Zé Lamacchia and all the people and friends I made at Palmeiras. This is worth more than anything. If one day God allows me to return, or find something else professional, or friendship, which is what counts … I am a guy with a lot of heart and grateful for all the moments I lived, especially for the friendships and people I met at Palmeiras – continued.

Leila Pereira’s companies established themselves as Verdão partners during the entire period that Mattos worked at the club. The counselor always praised and emphasized her confidence in the director’s work in interviews and publications on social networks, including publishing photos with Mattos.

At the end of 2018, when Maurício Galiotte was re-elected president of Palmeiras, Alexandre Mattos extended his contract until the end of his term in December 2021. But he started to suffer intense pressure from fans throughout the second half of last year, with the eliminations in Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, and two weeks ago he gave an interview to Fox Sports saying he ended up being fired for political pressure.

Speaking of waiting for the future, Mattos recalled what happened to him since he left Palmeiras on December 1. The football director accepted an invitation from Reading, from England, spent a few days voluntarily on Cruzeiro, while waiting for a work visa to work in the British country and, as this release did not occur, agreed with Atlético-MG.

– In three, four months, I was at Palmeiras, I left and a very honorable invitation came from England. I don’t have any professional connection with clubs outside the country and the invitation of the most organized football in the world came, where many resources and investments occur. The visa took a long time, the pandemic came and, in the meantime, Cruzeiro made an invitation, as other teams from Brazil did and it was not possible. Suddenly, I’m at Atlético-MG – he remembered.

