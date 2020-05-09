Critically criticized by the Italian Giorgio Chiellini in his biography, the Brazilian Felipe Melo replied in the same tone. Amid the controversy between the two players, Alexandre Mattos, former soccer director of Palmeiras, came out in defense of the current defender of the team alviverde.

Felipe Melo and Alexandre Mattos won the Brazilian 2018 for Palmeiras (Photo: Disclosure / Cesar Greco)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

“We were champions together and, above all, he is a great professional, a guy who wants to win. Sometimes, the guy who wants to win and says what he thinks carries these nonsense with him, especially many envious people, which must be the case. of that player (Chiellini) “, said Mattos in an interview with Fox Sports.

As football director for Palmeiras, Alexandre Mattos was responsible for repatriating Felipe Melo, then at Inter Milan. The newcomer had a controversy with coach Cuca in 2017, but in the following year he played a good role towards the title of the 2018 Brazilian Championship .

“Talking about Felipe Melo is very easy. He’s one of the best professionals I’ve worked with. He’s the first to arrive and the last to leave. Always positive, always hugging. He charges a lot and knows how to be charged. I had absolutely no problem with him. Only high level of joy and discussion, because he is an intelligent guy “, said Mattos, generous.

“He is an enviable family man, who protects his family, his children and wife a lot. He is a guy I like, who I consider a friend, who I had the pleasure of looking for and bringing back to Brazil. At the same time, he it gave a lot of good in return “, declared the current Atlético-MG executive.

