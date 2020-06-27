The World Rally Championship wants to have a season with at least seven tests

Three of them have already been disputed and Matton is looking for another four

The 2020 World Rally Championship will have at most seven events, the three already contested and the other four that are trying to get on their feet a little.

One of the candidates, the Liepaja Rally in Latvia, could have opened the resumption of the World Cup, but the promoters have resigned, although they keep the European test.

The organizers of the event thanked the WRC promoters “for having thought of us as an event worthy of entering the World Cup. This demonstrates the good work we have done since 2012, when we started preparing the first Liepaja Rally, which took place in 2013 “.

Raimonds Strokss added that they had been very close “two fingers to reach an agreement so that our test was the first of the WRC in a Baltic country”, although they hope that in the future they may have a new opportunity “and now we focus on organize a great test of the European “.

Yves Matton, the FIA ​​rally manager, believes that “the most realistic prospect is to add four tests, a total schedule of seven tests, and I think we are very close to closing it.”

For Matton, all the organizers are making a great effort to try to adapt to the current circumstances and maintain his test and the championship. And this does not only happen with the WRC, but also those of the ERC; the Rally of Rome has developed a ‘social distance’ app for fans.

Matton is aware that “the DNA of rallies makes the organization of events without an audience very complex. We must accept the policies that the national authorities take in this regard from the places where the events take place. And these policies are not yet clear.”

The promoter of the World Cup points out that some of the tests have more than half a million fans and Simon Larkin, representatives of the promoter, estimates that there is a hunger for rallies on the part of European fans that could overturn in the first two events, which would be in Europe. .

“We have to think that there will be a great impatience to follow the test and that we must make sure that there are not too many fans. So we must think about the structures of our events. How many events? How many fans can we admit in the stages? How We handle it? We have to make sure we are able to do it, “said Larkin, who added that these issues need to be taken into account in the future to make rallies more sustainable.

In addition to Latvia and Ypres, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Japan and Argentina are provisionally standing; Valais, in Switzerland, as the last possible candidate. But the uncertainties are many. Will it be possible to leave Europe? Will there be a resurgence of COVID-19 as some virologists predict?

