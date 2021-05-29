Matthijs de Ligt rectifies and says that he will be vaccinated “as soon as possible”

05/29/2021

The Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, which this Saturday said that he has not been vaccinated for the Eurocup because it is not mandatory, he rectified hours later and affirmed that he will protect himself against covid-19.

The player already passed the disease last January and declared to the ESPN network, this Saturday morning, that he had rejected the injection because “it was not mandatory & rdquor; and “each one should be in charge of his own body & rdquor ;.

After receiving numerous criticisms, the footballer rectified. “I was not clear with my answer. To clear up doubts: I am absolutely in favor of the covid-19 vaccine and I will get it as soon as possible & rdquor ;, he said through his verified Twitter account.

By Ligt He is one of the six players on the Dutch national team who, until yesterday, had refused to be vaccinated despite the fact that the Dutch Ministry of Sports has offered to inoculate all members of the team.

Weghorst does not want to be vaccinated

Another footballer of the national team, the forward Wout weghorst, has shown through his social networks his rejection of the vaccine.

The VfL Wolfsburg player was upset yesterday when asked about the matter on the NOS public broadcaster. “I don’t want to say anything more about the coronavirus. I have not been vaccinated and everyone else has to make their own choice & rdquor ;, he assured.

The Netherlands team is in Portugal to prepare for the Eurocup and will play at the Algarve stadium, in the city of Faro, a friendly on June 2 against Scotland.