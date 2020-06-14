The actors who were part of the original cast of ‘Friends’ continue to be, despite the fact that the series ended more than 15 years ago, one of the most recognizable faces in the world. The mythical sitcom has never gone out of style and, in fact, this year it was once again topical with the announcement of the special program that will reunite, a quarter of a century after the broadcast of its first chapter, the creators and the main cast.

The careers and lives of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry Since then they have had very diverse directions. In Perry’s case, his career began to be affected by drug and alcohol problems and depression, which started when ‘Friends’ was still filming. His work on the big and small screen has been inconspicuous since the end of the series, and the actor He has garnered more media attention in recent years for his impressive physical transformations than for his professional projects.

And now, The American has been captured by the paparazzi cameras again, looking very deteriorated. This is the first time that Perry has been photographed in several months, since confinement began in the United States, and these new images have immediately generated consternation among his fans.

The snapshots show the actor walking with a cigarette in his hand through a Los Angeles neighborhood near his home, dressed in casual clothes and a baseball cap. The artist has a scruffy beard and presents a few extra kilos. This Such radical weight gain contrasts with the latest public appearances and posts on the interpreter’s networks, in which he displayed a much healthier ‘look’.

Perry is spending the weeks of quarantine in his Malibu mansion, and he himself shared a picture of his home a few days ago, where he turns his back sitting on the sofa of a spectacular terrace on the beachfront. “We have a fireplace, the ocean and no idea what to do”, wrote. The actor the shooting of the ‘Friends’ special is still pending, which was to have been carried out in March, but which had to be finally postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis.