David Beckham’s activity on social networks is usually highly commented, although in recent weeks it has been exacerbated by rumors that have circulated about a possible breakdown in their marriage that, obviously, has not occurred. The ex-soccer player shared an image with his wife Victoria on Wednesday – for the first time since the rumors came out – and what many did not expect is that what caught the attention of the publication was the clothing of the ex-Madrid player.

A Friends t-shirt, the protagonist of the walk

Like everything the Beckhams usually do, David’s choice of clothing for this “walk with Victoria” has quickly gone around the world, arriving in the United States. There lives one of the protagonists of the commented shirt that the exgalactic likes so much. This is the well-known Matthew Perry, who rose to fame for his participation in the series Friends, playing Chandler.

In the last hours, the American actor reacted after David Beckham shared on his social networks his afternoon walk with a T-shirt of Chandler Bing himself. “This guy has very good taste, whoever he is,” he said, pulling on his usual sarcasm, although not as many as he would like realized.

In a few moments, the followers of Matthew Perry also began to inform him that this “guy” that he sarcastically did not know was David Beckham. Overwhelmed and somewhat incredulous, the actor had to clarify shortly after that it was a joke, and that he obviously knew who the man wearing his shirt was.

A gift from his son Cruz

However, it should be noted that it was not a choice by David Beckham, since the true architect of the former player wearing a Friends and Chandler Bing shirt was his son Cruz. The penultimate of the Beckhams wanted to take credit, commenting in his parents’ publication: “Guess who bought him the shirt.” It was his father who soon afterwards admitted that it was a gift that he liked very much.