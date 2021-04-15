Matthew Perry takes the first glimpse of the Friends reunion, then deletes it

And although everything has been taken care of with great discretion by the producers of HBO Max (the chain that will broadcast the special), this Saturday Matthew Perry (who plays Chandler) published a photo on his networks that he deleted after a few minutes.

Matthew Perry. (Instagram / Matthew Perry)

In the photo, he can be seen in a dressing room and with a message that left no room for doubt: “Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Do not say that I am going back to my Friends, “he wrote in the caption of the image he posted on his feed and then deleted.

As reported by TMZ, a part of the live audience participated in The Reunion, but the majority were “extras from the actors’ union, with covid-19 tests done and hired for the event.”