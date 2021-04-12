Matthew Perry shares first photo from ‘Friends’ reunion

‘Friends’: The 10 unanswered questions that the end of the series ‘Friends’: The best cameos and guest stars left us

After being postponed several times due to the pandemic, the meeting of ‘Friends’ with which the fans of the series have been waiting for so long (we have been) is already underway. The actors of this iconic ‘sitcom’ that marked an entire generation have finally started filming the special that will soon air on HBO Max. Chandler matthew perry has shared the first photo of the filming and listen to us, you have to see it.

Of all the actors, Matthew has been the only one who has shared images related to the reunion of ‘Friends’. Okay, we only see him while they are doing his makeup, but the photo is not wasted and, how could it be otherwise, it is already viral.

Matthew Perry shares the first photo of the meeting of ‘Friends’ and decides to delete it minutes later

“Seconds before I eat a makeup brush, not to mention the meeting with my Friends,” he wrote accompanying this funny image. A snapshot confirming that they are already working on the recordings and that, minutes later, decided to delete mysteriously from the social network. Luckily, the fan accounts did not miss one and were able to capture it in time.

Obviously, the ‘hype’ that has been generated with this publication has been incredible. Fans are crazy to see this special (and who isn’t?) That we hope to have sooner rather than later. We will be very attentive to their Instagram accounts for the rest of the protagonists share something else.

