Matthew Perry breaks off his engagement to Molly Hurwitz after his controversial return on Friends



Matthew Perry.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

After almost three years together and after getting engaged, Matthew perry Y Molly hurwitz They decided to put an end to the relationship. The news of the split comes just after the long-awaited Friends special, where the actor’s behavior sparked concern among fans.

“Sometimes things don’t work out and this is one of those times,” said the protagonist of the sitcom in a statement sent to People magazine. “I wish Molly the best“He added without giving much more details about the reasons for the break.

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, a 29-year-old literary agent, began their relationship in 2018. In mid-2020 they had gone through a minor crisis, but after rebuilding their relationship, in November they decided to commit. “Luckily, I date the best woman on the planet,” he had said when telling the happy news at the time. But evidently the relationship did not continue on the right track and the couple decided to put a stop to it. The breakup announcement comes a week after the long-awaited Friends special, where fans of the sitcom were concerned about the taciturn attitude of the actor who played Chandler Bing for ten years. Throughout the two hours that the program lasts, Perry can be seen very serious and quietAnd the few times he does speak, he does so very briefly.

Taking into account the background of the actor, who had problems with drugs and alcohol, social networks were filled with messages of alert and concern. However, as reported by the British newspaper The Sun, citing sources close to Perry, his distant attitude was due to the fact that he was still convalescing from an emergency dental procedure to which he had to submit just before filming the special.

“When Matthew appeared at the meeting, several members of his team said that he had a dental procedure that same day. That affected how he felt, “explained a source to the newspaper, which also highlights that” it hurt a lot “and that” that’s why he was slurring his words. “Matthew wants people to know that he is sober and that there is no reason to worry,” this person assured The Sun.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director of the special episode, Ben Winston, also publicly endorsed Perry. “It was great. People can sometimes be cruel. I wish they weren’t“Said Winston, when asked about the actor’s behavior. “I loved working with him,” he continued, closing with a series of praise for Perry: “He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he made some really good jokes on the show. I just felt happy to be in his presence and direct him at an opportunity like this. “