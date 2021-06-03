Matthew Perry and his fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, separate

The problem that Matthew Perry suffered from recording “Friends” 2:01

(CNN) – Apparently the relationship between Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz ended.

People magazine reported that the couple ended their engagement.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said in an exclusive statement to the publication. “I wish Molly the best,” he added.

CNN reached out to a representative for the “Friends” star for additional comment.

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, became a couple in 2018 and got engaged last year.

At the time, the actor spoke to People about the engagement.

I decided to get engaged, Perry had said. “Fortunately, it turned out that he was dating the best woman on the face of the planet at the time.”

Matthew Perry and the other “Friends” stars recently got back together for a special on HBO Max, which is owned by CNN’s parent company.