Matthew Perry and Ben Affleck get in trouble for videos they posted on a dating app

The adventures and misadventures of celebrities in the application Raya dating, known as Tinder of celebrities are getting more attention than usual in recent days after two female users in their early twenties revealed that they had ‘matched’ with Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry.

In both cases, the actors contacted them through Instagram: the Oscar-winning actor and director to ask a Tiktok influencer why she had blocked him and assure him that his profile in the app was not fake, and the protagonist of ‘Friends’ to start a conversation with another young woman.

Many voices have criticized them for trying to date girls a couple of decades younger than them and now Chrissy Teigen, the John Legend’s wife, has joined the debate, but not to judge whether or not they acted reprehensibly, but to question their good judgment.

“I agree that celebrities should not make these kinds of desperate and horrifying videos to respond in Raya“, Said the kitchen guru on Twitter, her favorite social network where she is used to commenting on the hottest topics of the moment.

However, Chrissy also does not approve that the two young women have spread the messages sent by the interpreters in the virtual sphere: “I find it in bad taste to post private messages. They both did it badly, congratulations ”.

