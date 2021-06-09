Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teenager

The actor Matthew McConaughey is making many aspects of his life known through his biography ‘Greenlights’, where he recounts everything he has lived for 50 years and reveals that she was a victim of sexual abuse on different occasions.

In the play, the actor describes that the first time you had sex it was not consensual and that, in fact, he was blackmailed into doing so.

“Blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was sure I was going to go to hell for sex before marriage, ”he notes in one chapter, according to Variety.

The second time that again suffered from sexual abuse was when he turned 18 and told that a man took advantage of him in the back of a car, while he was unconscious.

Although he has not wanted to be too explicit with his testimony, these stories within the autobiography are in a red section, since the writing is narrated through a traffic light with moments that he identifies as green, yellow or red, the latter being the color which indicates that it was an event that caused him to ‘stop’.

With this, it can be said that his life has changed a lot since then, with some episodes more applauded than others.

On the other hand, the book that includes personal and intimate photos, the actor was doing since he learned to write, since he always carries a diary with him.

“Two years ago I had the courage to collect all those diaries and isolate myself to work on them and see what the hell I had. And I came back with this, a book. This book has been my obsession for the past two years. It has been my only obsession when it comes to work. It is the truest permanent extension that I have drawn or created in myself, ”he says.

About McConaughey, it was recently announced that he could embark on a political career in the near future, as he himself confessed that he intends to run for governor of Texas next year.